Cornerstone Films co-founder Alison Thompson will be the industry ambassador for the 20th anniversary edition of European business training and leadership skills development programme Inside Pictures, which has selected 20 participants including executives from Amazon, Studiocanal and Mubi.

Thompson will represent the programme to the wider international industry, and share her expertise and insight with the participants.

Scroll down for the full list of participants

For the second year Inside Pictures will cater to both film and television executives, with the 2023 cohort hailing from eight different countries.

Selected participants this year include Ashanti McIntosh, VP acquisitions at Studiocanal UK; Kevin Chan, global co-head of acquisitions at Mubi; and Daisy Mount, scripted executive at Amazon Studios.

The cohort also includes producers, such as Thembisa Cochrane, producer at the UK’s Caspian Films; and Reto Schaerli of Switzerland’s Zodiac Pictures.

It is the 12th year that the programme has been delivered by the UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS), supported by the BFI.

The programme is comprised of three one-week modules, plus a tailored project beginning in June 2023 and running through to January 2024. It will be delivered in person in both London and LA.

“More than ever before, it is vital that we equip our future leaders with the necessary skills to pioneer and champion innovative creative ideas and business models in a fast-evolving landscape,” said Thompson.

Both NFTS director Jon Wardle and Clare Crean, director of content at Inside Pictures, thanked the BFI for its support. Participants will “gain exposure to valuable and dynamic international peer contacts giving them the opportunity to grow and expand their global networks,” according to Agnieszka Moody, head of international and industry policy at the BFI.

Inside Pictures 2023 participants

Afolabi Kuti, producer/executive producer, Broedmachine

Anamaria Antoci, producer/managing partner, Tangaj Production

Ashanti McIntosh, VP acquisitions, Studiocanal UK

Come Chazal, group deputy chief legal officer, international legal and business affairs, Federation Studios

Daisy Allsop, head of acquisitions & development, West End Films

Daisy Mount, scripted executive, Amazon Studios

Eli Touma, acquisitions & distribution director, Front Row Filmed Entertainment

Florrie Priest, development producer, Rise Films

Katie Sinclair, head of development, Riff Raff Entertainment

Keith Kahoe, director, investments, Great Point Media

Kevin Chan, global co-head of acquisitions, Mubi

Lian Lockert, SVP business affairs, UK and EMEA, Sony Pictures Television International Productions

Njal Lambrechts, owner/producer, Truewest & Blinkfilm

Reto Schaerli, producer, Zodiac Pictures

Reza Bahar, owner/producer, Gifted Films & Gifted Films West

Ryan Hewitt, marketing director, Everyman Media

Sara Lind-Palmer, executive director, Paramount Global

Sherie Myers, producer & development consultant

Sire Ramos, head of development, Lipsync

Thembisa Cochrane, producer, Caspian Films