The Zone Of Interest director Jonathan Glazer and Poor Things filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos will both receive Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival’s Dennis Davidson Spotlight Award, renamed from the DDA Spotlight Award in honour of DDA founder and former CEO Davidson.

The prizes will be unveiled at the closing ceremony of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) on Saturday, November 18. Neither Glazer nor Lanthimos will be in attendance, with both involved in substantial awards campaigns for their 2023 features, which have been well-reviewed since launching at Cannes and Venice respectively. Davidson, who retired from DDA in March of this year, will attend the event.

The award honours filmmakers whose most recent work contributes to improving diversity, inclusion and representation in the cinematic arts. It was established in 2020, when publicity firm DDA celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Last year’s DDA awards were given to Sarah Polley for Women Talking, and Ali Abbasi for Holy Spider.

“DDA was built before quotas or diversity targets, on embracing all religions, sexualities, ethnicities, formal educational attainments, and social backgrounds,” said Davidson. “These continues to be the values sacrosanct to my successors.”

POFF runs until Sunday, November 19.