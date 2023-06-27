Authorities in California have confirmed the human remains discovered in the Mount Baldy mountainous region in the south of the state are those of the British actor Julian Sands.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued the following message on Tuesday (June 27): “The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.”

Sands was reported missing on January 13 after he did not return from a hike in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains, north of Los Angeles.

He was an experienced outdoorsman however initial search teams were called back due to bad weather and avalanche warnings.

Authorities continued to search and last weekend hikers found human remains in the area.

Born on January 4, 1958, in Otley, West Yorkshire, Sands went to Lord Wandsworth College and the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

He was known for roles like A Room With A View, Warlock, Naked Lunch, The Killing Fields, and Gothic.

In a statement released last week Sands’ family said: “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”