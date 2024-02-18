UK sales outfit Jinga Films has sold its trilogy of Kazakh historical war epics to multiple territories.

Diamond Sword, directed by Rustem Abdrashev and produced by Arman Asenov for Centaurus, has sold to Black Hill for Germany, Minerva for Italy, Wild Duck for Spain, 9th Plan for Poland, Vinery for China, Take One for Scandinavia + Benelux and PFLUG for Japan, and its sequel The Golden Throne has locked in deals with Black Hill for Germany, 9th Plan for Poland, Vinery for China, Take One for Scandinavia + Benelux, PFLUG for Japan and Encripta for Latin America.

Meanwhile, Akan Satayev’s Dawn Of The Great Steppe, produced by Kazakhfilm Studios, has sold to Black Hill for Germany, 9th Plan for Poland, Take One for Scandinavia + Benelux, Scene & Sound for Korea, PFLUG for Japan and Encripta for Latin America.