Stanley R Jaffe, the US studio executive and Oscar-winning producer of films including Kramer Vs Kramer and Fatal Attraction, has died. He was 84.

Jaffe died peacefully at his home in Rancho Mirage, near Los Angeles, on Monday (March 10).

Born in New York, Jaffe was the son of Columbia Pictures executive Leo Jaffe. After an early stint at the CBS network, the younger Jaffe was recruited in 1969 by Paramount Pictures, where he soon became the studio’s youngest-ever president.

After leaving Paramount, he operated as an independent producer before joining Columbia Pictures in 1977, but he returned to independent production to make Kramer Vs Kramer, the Robert Benton-directed divorce drama starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep. The film won five Oscars in 1980, including the best picture honour for Jaffe.

In the mid-1980s Jaffe joined forces with Sherry Lansing to form the Jaffe-Lansing production company. The team produced films including Oscar-nominated blockbuster Fatal Attraction and Ridley Scott’s Black Rain. Jaffe made his only film as a director, mystery drama Without A Trace, in 1983.

In the early 1990s, Jaffe did another stint as president of Paramount Pictures, leaving after Viacom acquired the company. His most recent feature credit was as producer of 2002 historical drama The Four Feathers.