Laika continues to build its live-action slate and has set Dune franchise, Prometheus and Doctor Strange co-writer Jon Spaihts to direct an original sci-fi thriller.

The untitled project centres on a woman investigating a mystery that took place during a week she cannot remember.

The live-action subsidiary led by Matt Levin recently announced the live-action project Crumble to be produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Brian Duffield wrote and will direct that story, about a married couple who embark on a globe-trotting adventure in their quest to find a cure to an ancient curse.

The live-action development slate includes a feature based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow.

The company’s animation titles include Coraline, which has earned more than $48m since it was re-released on August 15 in remastered 3D to commemorate the 15th anniversary.