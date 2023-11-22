Chewing Gum, the upcoming feature directorial debut of Taiwan’s Lee Yi-shan, has won the NT$1m ($31,600) grand prize at the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP) project market.

It was one of 17 awards announced at a ceremony that marked the end of this year’s FPP, which focuses on Chinese-language projects and ran from November 20-22 at the Grand Hyatt Taipei in Taiwan.

Chewing Gum centres on a young boxer from the lower rungs of society who redefines herself through the struggles of her spiritual journey. The grand prize was presented by a jury comprising Jeffrey Chan, Chen Yi-wen and Winnie Tsang who praised the project for “its wonderful character depictions, including their relationships, attitudes and various aspects of their lives, which feel absurd but also very real”.

Writer-director Lee previously won the Golden Horse best live action short film award for Babes’ Not Alone in 2017.

Chewing Gum was also one of three projects that received the TAICCA Original Award, which has increased each cash prize to NT$600,000 ($19,000) this year in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Golden Horse Awards. The other two winning projects were Tsai Yi-fen’s Little Lover and Kao Huai-ju’s My Phoenix Sister.

Mini-series Before We Were Monsters scooped two prizes: the Glory Creative Series Award and Judicial Creative Series Award. It is adapted from the debut novel by Katniss Hsiao and executive produced by Lin Shih-ken, who is set to receive the Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year award at the Golden Horse Awards on Saturday (November 25).

This year’s FPP was attended by nearly 600 film and audiovisual industry professionals. A total of 1,727 meetings took place, setting a new record. Some 64 projects were showcased including 39 films, 18 series and seven work-in-progress titles. Several are international co-productions, reflecting the ongoing trend of cross-country collaborations.

A string of new awards was added this year, including Judicial Creative Series Award, Netflix Emerging Storyteller Award, Activator Market Potential Award and Hua Yi Pictures Award.

Golden Horse FPP 2023 winners

Film Projects

Grand Prize (NT$1m)

Chewing Gum

Dir LEE Yi-shan / Wri LEE Yi-shan / EP HO Ping / Pros LIN Yu-yeh, KUO Ming-jung / Prodcos The Handyman Ltd., Island X Pictures Co., Ltd.

CNC Cash Award (€8,000)

Endless Tenderness

Dir Rita HUI Nga-shu / Wri Rita HUI Nga-shu / Pro Peter YAM / Prodco 70 Plus Production Company Limited

Taipei Golden Creativity Award (NT$600,000)

That Burning House

Dir TSAI Yin-chuan / Wri TSAI Yin-chuan/ EPs Isaac LI, LEE Yi-fang / Pro Eric YEH / Prodco The Movie Bird Films

TAICCA Original Award (NT$600,000 each)

Little Lover

Dir TSAI Yi-fen / Wri TSAI Yi-fen, CHEN Cheng-yu / EPs CHANG Chia-lu, CHANG Feng-mei / Pro Sylvia SHIH Yea-chun / Prodco Even Pictures

My Phoenix Sister

Dir KAO Huai-ju / Wri WENG Chih-ching, KAO Huai-ju / EP CHEN Yu-hsun / Pros HSIEH Chun-yao, Fenda LYN / Prodco JL 19films

FPP Visionary Award ($12,000)

A Woman Builds

Dir HUANG Ji, OTSUKA Ryuji / Wri HUANG Ji, OTSUKA Ryuji / Pros OTSUKA Ryuji, KUO Ming-jung, Fran BORGIA / Prodcos Island X Pictures Co., Ltd., YGP-FILM LLC, Akanga Film Asia

Hakka Creative Award (NT$400,000)

Mindgration

Dir NG Ka-leung / Wri Felix TSANG / Pro Felix TSANG / Prodco Haven Productions Ltd.

Hua Yi Pictures Award (NT$300,000)

Anomalies

Dir If CHEN / Wri YEH Nai-ching / Pros Cody HUANG, Jasmine PARK / Prodco Type·Writers Co., Ltd.

Genesis Wave Film Creative Award (NT$500,000 cash / NT$1m in-kind post-production and visual effect service)

Grandma Loves You

Dir FAN Chung-chi / Wri FAN Chung-chi / EP CHANG Ning / Pro TSAI Jia-yin / Prodco Tua-Tshut Films Ltd.

Works in Progress

Taipei New Horizon Screenplay Award (NT$400,000)

Pierce

Dir Nelicia LOW / Wri Nelicia LOW / Pros Sam CHUA Weishi, Jeremy CHUA, Patrick Mao HUANG, John M LO, Izabela IGEL / Prodcos Potocol, Flash Forward Entertainment, Harine Films

Activator Market Potential Award (NT$300,000 in-kind digital marketing)

Hearing from the Dolphin

Dir ZHANG Hong-jie / Wri ZHANG Hong-jie / EP HUNG Chun-hsiu / Pro TING Chung-ying / Prodco Ruddy Production Co., Ltd.

Series

Netflix Emerging Storyteller Award (NT$500,000)

It’s Showtime!

Pros JIN Pai-lunn / Wri WU Yi-chien / Dir YIN Chen-hao / Prodco Calendar Studios Co., Ltd.

MyVideo Creative Series Award (NT$300,000)

N.Y.E. Rhapsodies

Pros CHEN Lin-shur, Joy CHIOU / Wri LIEN Chun-chien, Pohan LEE, Jade LIEN / Dir LIEN Chun-chien / Prodco Dottodot Ltd.

Catchplay International Spotlight Award (NT$300,000)

The Fixers

Pros Benjamin LIN, Cora YIM / Wri SHIH Hong-ru / Dir HUNG Tzu-hsuan / Prodco Calfilms Asia Ltd.

Glory Creative Series Award (NT$300,000)

Before We Were Monsters

Pros LIN Shih-ken, LIN I-ling, HSIAO Wei-hsuan / Wri LIAO Hung-hsing / Prodco Outland Film Production

Judicial Creative Series Award (NT$350,000)

