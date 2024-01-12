Les Films du Losange has acquired Patricia Mazuy’s drama Les Prisonnières, starring Isabelle Huppert and Hafsia Herzi, and has revealed a first-look picture (above) ahead of the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema taking place next week in Paris.



Huppert and Herzi play two women who develop an unlikely friendship when their husbands are inmates in the same prison.

Les Films du Losange will release the film in France later this year. Les Prisonnières reteams Mazuy with Huppert following The King’s Daughters that premiered at Cannes Un Certain Regard in 2000 and earned eight nominations at the 2001 Cesar awards.

Shot in France’s Nouvelle Acquitaine region, Les Prisonnières is produced by Happening and Just the Two of Us duo Alice Girard and Edouard Weil of Rectangle Productions alongside Xavier Plèche for Picseyes. Arte France Cinema is the co-producer.

Mazuy’s last film Saturn Bowling about a police officer and his brother drawn into a murky world at a bowling alley made its rounds on the festival circuit.

Also on Les Films de Losange’s Rendez-Vous slate is Arnaud Desplechin’s anticipated feature Spectators (working title) starring Mathieu Amalric and Françoise Lebrun and produced by Charles Gilibert’s CG Cinema.

The company is also continuing pre-sales on The Guilty director Gustav Moller’s psychological thriller Vogter, now in post-production. Rounding out its slate is Nicolas Philibert’s follow up films to his Golden Bear-winning On the Adamant documentary triptych, Averroes & Rosa Parks and The Typewriter And Other Headaches.