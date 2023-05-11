Black Panther star Letitia Wright is to play Ramla Ali, the first Somali British professional boxing champion, in Anthony Wonke’s In The Shadows.



UK sales agent Altitude Film Sales is introducing the project to buyers at Cannes and its distribution arm will release the film in the UK and Ireland in 2024.

UK filmmaker Wonke’s credits includes Dettori. He will direct from a script by Ursula Rani Sarma. Film4 developed the script.

Lee Magiday of Sleeper Films and Madeleine Sanderson of Curate Films will produce alongside Wright and her 3.16 Productions.

The feature tells the true story of Ramla Ali, who fled Somalia with her family as a young girl, seeking asylum in London from the civil war. As a teenager, she pursued her love of boxing, but did so secretly as she knew her family would disapprove.

Ali became the first boxer, male or female, to represent Somalia at the 2020 Olympic Games and made history after winning the first ever professional female boxing match in Saudi Arabia.

Shooting will commence in the UK in early 2024, with Kenya another possible filming location.

“Our personalities and journeys, although in different fields, are strangely similar,” said Ali of Wright. ”Talent aside, because we all know how special she is, Letitia is a woman of great ethics and integrity and knowing that she will be playing me in the movie is a dream come true. There is no other soul on this earth that would do the film justice like Letitia will.”

“Not only is she an incredible woman of strength, dedication and perseverance, but her journey will impact many lives and I’m excited for audiences to experience her story,” added Wright.

Wonke commented: “Ramla’s story is as universal as it is exceptional and speaks to the countless people whose choices in life are compromised. Like kindred spirits, Letitia and Ramla have found an instant connection.”