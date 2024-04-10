Lionsgate and Blumhouse announced at CinemaCon they are teaming up on a reimagining of The Blair Witch Project.

The project marks the first in a multi-picture pact with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse reimagining horror classics from the Lionsgate library.

Blum will team with producer Roy Lee on the new Blair Witch. Lee previously produced the 2016 film Blair Witch.

Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, announced the news in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The Blair Witch Project became a sensation when it opened in 1999 and went on to earn $248m worldwide and spawned two additional franchise films.

Blumhouse is based at Universal Pictures where it has a first look deal. Its credits include the Paranormal Activity franchise, Insidious, The Purge, Sinister, Halloween, Five Nights At Freddy’s and M3GAN.