Huo Meng’s Living The Land and Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s Hot Milk kick off Screen’s Berlinale 2025 critics jury grid with average scores of 2.4 (with two scores incoming) and 1.8 respectively.

Both family-centred dramas, Meng’s fiction debut is set in 1990s China and told through the eyes of a 10-year-old boy while Lenkiewicz’s UK-produced feature follows a daughter and her ill mother who travel to a Spanish seaside town in hope of a cure.

Nine critics are participating in this year’s jury grid and will mark all 19 films playing in competition.

Screen was among three critics so far to award Living The Land three stars (good) while the rest of the critics gave it two stars (good). Two scores are still to come.

It was a slightly weaker showing for Hot Milk which stars Emma Mackey, Vicky Krieps and Fiona Shaw. There was only one three star from Screen’s own critic, while the rest comprised two stars and one stars (poor) - the latter coming from Martin Horyna (Cinepur, Czech Republic) and Paolo Bertolin (Cinematografo, Italy).

Last year’s Berlin jury grid was topped by joint winners My Favourite Cake and The Devil’s Bath on 3.1.

The next films to land on the grid are Léonor Serraille’s Ari and Michel Franco’s Dreams.

The jury grid is once again updating live on screendaily.com, in addition to being printed in our Berlin dailies.