Forastera. the first feature by Spanish director Lucía Aleñar Iglesias, whose short film of the same name premiered at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2020, will start shooting in April in Mallorca.

Lastor Media, Vilaüt Films, La Perifèrica are producing with Sweden’s Fox in the Snow Films.

Lluís Omar and Zoe Stein will star with Swedish actor Nonni Ardal in the film about a woman whose vacation is dramatically disrupted by the violent death of her grandmother, an act to which she is the only witness.

Filming will take place entirely on location in Mallorca.

Producers Tono Folguera of Lastor Media and Dot of Vilaüt Films, told Screen they were very impressed with Aleñar’s short film, which they discovered after Cannes. “I was immediately taken by her style, a distinct filmmaker’s gaze,” says Dot. “A way of seeing the world, of thinking. Somebody with something to tell who knew exactly how to tell it.”

Co-producers Olivier Guerpillon and Marta Reguera of Stockholm based Fox in the Snow said they were looking to work with Lastor Media again after co-producing Mounia Aki’s Costa Brava with the the Spanish outfit. “This an organic co-production, with creative involvement,” Guerpillon explains.

“Spain is one of the most interesting countries in Europe right now because of the growth of the industry in terms of production and also very exciting new talents, especially women filmmakers and producers,” he continued.

“The key is finding partners you like working with and a project you feel you can bring something to the table for. This is certainly the case for us with Forastera,” he said.

Born in Madrid, Aleñar is now based in Los Angeles. She developed Forastera as part of the Critics’ Week Residency programme Next Step and the Cannes Cinéfondation Residency. The project also received the Artekino Award during Rome’s MIA market in 2022.

Robert Altman’s Three Women and Carlos Saura’s Cría Cuervos have been a source of inspiration in the development of Forastera, said Aleñar.

“Both are open to multiple interpretations, and this is something I admire in both filmmakers. A body of work more concerned in asking questions than giving answers,” she said.