Paris-based sales house Luxbox has hopped on international sales for Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light ahead of its world premiere in Cannes next month as the first Indian film in Competition since 1994.

It is Kapadia’s debut fiction feature after winning l’Oeil d’Or (the Golden Eye) prize for best documentary at the festival in 2021 for her Directors’ Fortnight premiere A Night Of Knowing Nothing, about a student writing love letters to her estranged lover.

Set in Mumbai, the new film follows two nurses living together – one whose routine is disrupted when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband and the other who is searching for a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to find a space where their desires can manifest.

The film is produced by France’s Petit Chaos with co-producers including India’s Chalk & Cheese, France’s Arte France Cinema, the Netherlands’ Baldr Film, India’s Another Birth, Luxembourg’s Les Films Fauves and Italy’s Pulpa Film.

Luxbox CEO Fiorella Moretti and head of international sales Jennyfer Gautier said, “We were amazed by the vibrant Mumbai the filmmaker depicts and the grace of the film.”

The cast includes Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon.

Kapadia is one of four female filmmakers selected for Competition this year, alongside Agathe Riedinger (Wild Diamond), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) and Andrea Arnold (Bird).

The last Indian film in Cannes Competition was Shaji N Karun’s Swaham in 1994.