Magnet Releasing has acquired North American rights to Belgian-French thriller Night Call, feature directing debut of Michiel Blanchart.

Magnet, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, plans to release the film in the US later this year. Gaumont is set to release in France on August 28.

Starring Jonathan Feltre, Jonas Bloquet and Romain Duris, the film follows a young locksmith who gets more than he bargained for when an emergency call puts him in the crosshairs of a ruthless mob boss.

Night Call is a Boucan and Quad production produced by Michael Goldberg, Boris Van Gils, Margaux Marciano and Nicolas Duval Adassovsky. Gaumont is handling international sales.

Blanchart won a number of prizes on the festival circuit for his 2021 short T’es Mort Helene (You’re Dead Helene).

Magnolia Pictures co-CEO’s Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley commented: “In a short period, Michiel Blanchart has demonstrated a unique vision across horror, romance, comedy, fantasy, and now a whip smart feature thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Blanchart added: “I am so excited and honoured to be working with the distributor who released many of my favorite films, among them The Host, I Saw The Devil, Mother and The Guilty. I grew up watching American movies, so it is a dream come true to have my film screening in cinemas in the US.”