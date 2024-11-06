The Apprentice’s Maria Bakalova and Peter Mullan are to star in No Way Off, a suspense thriller directed by UK filmmaker Brian Kelly, and being introduced to buyers by Altitude at the AFM this week.

On Christmas Eve, a young mother and her infant son wait at a bus stop. When her bus pulls up, its driver is wearing a latex Santa mask. When the woman wakes up, she realises she has been abducted.

It’s produced by Matthew James Wilkinson for his Stigma Films banner, and written by Gaby Hull.

Kelly’s credits include directing episodes of Downton Abbey, Outlander and Poldark.