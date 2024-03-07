Media Res and Thomas Vinterberg have unveiled plans to adapt The Brothers Lionheart, the Swedish fantasy novel from Pippi Longstocking creator Astrid Lindgren, into an event limited series.

Vinterberg, the director of acclaimed European hits like Oscar winner Another Round and The Hunt, will direct and co-write the adaptation with Simon Stephens, who adapted Mark Haddon’s novel Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time for the stage.

Scandinavian classic The Brothers Lionheart tells of two brothers – Karl and Jonathan Lion – as they leave the natural world and enter the mythical land of Nangiyala.

Lindgren’s coming-of-age saga explores themes of love and loss, fear and courage, tyranny and rebellion, as the brothers vie to defeat the dark forces threatening the inhabitants of Wild Rose Valley. The novel has been translated into 50 languages.

Vinterberg and Stephens will serve as executive producers alongside Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren and Lindsey Springer of Media Res, and The Astrid Lindgren Company.

”The Brothers Lionheart is possibly the most important cultural legacy from my parents’ generation,” said Vinterberg, who added the project was “a great responsibility” and a “a dream-come-true”.

The project marks the first production from Media Res International led by Blomgren. Media Res recently received investment from Redbird IMI and plans to expand its US and international scripted business.