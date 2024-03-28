Daniel Gordon’s Strike: An Uncivil War, the story of the most violent confrontation between miners and police during the UK’s 1984 miners’ strike, has been acquired by Metfilm Distribution for theatrical release in the UK and Ireland.

The documentary is one of two to be produced via Embankment Films’ unscripted content division set up by the UK sales and production outfit in March 2023.

The second is Riccardo Servini’s Dwarf Story, commissioned by UK broadcaster ITV. The film explores the so-called ‘miracle’ drug that promises to be a potentially ground-breaking treatment for dwarfism,Vosoritide. It focuses on three young people from the US, the UK and Australia, and the clinical geneticist who has led the development and application of the drug.

Produced by Verymuchso with Embankment Films, Strike: An Uncivil War will be released on June 18, the 40th anniversary of the events recounted in the film that saw miners clash with police forces at the so-called ‘Battle of Orgreave’ in Yorkshire.

Embankment is selling theatrical rights to the two films, working with UK-based Rainmaker Content, wihich specialises in financing and distributing scripted and non-scripted TV programming as ewll as special event programming.

Rainmaker’s slate also includes SXSW feature documentary Plastic People: The Hidden Crisis Of Microplastics.

Unscripted move

Nick Taussig, Malcolm Neaum, Sophie Harmer and Henry Farrington joined Embankment in March of last year to spearhead the unscripted slate. Taussig and Harmer were previously producers at McQueen outfit Salon Pictures.

“These two documentaries are hugely important in bringing into sharp focus two significant issues that have had meaningful impact on the lives of many people, communities and even nations,” said Taussig. “The passion of these incredible directors, Daniel and Riccardo, is reflected in our drive at Embankment Films to not only work with the world’s very best filmmakers, but to bring their voices and vision to the screen, in unique and ambitious, premium documentaries.”

Embankment’s scripted sales slate includes Sophie Hyde’s upcoming period piece An Ideal Wife, starring Emilia Clarke, and Hope Dickson Leach’s biopic Making Noise, headlined by Morfydd Clark. Ahead of the European Film Market, Embankment also launched sales on its first animated feature, Bollywoof.