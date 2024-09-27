Vertical has acquired North American distribution rights to Michael Tyburski’s romantic comedy Turn Me On, which world premiered in the New Directors competition at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

The deal was brokered by UTA’s Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers and the release is set for early 2025.

London and Paris-based Film Constellation handles worldwide sales, with UK distribution recently announced with Signature Entertainment.

Starring Bel Powley and Nick Robinson, Turn Me One is set in a world where the inconvenience of human emotion has been eradicated by a daily vitamin. When a young couple skips their dose, they discover love, joy and sex for the first time, as well as the emotional baggage that comes with it.

Turn Me On is the second collaboration between Tyburski and Film Constellation following his 2019 Sundance drama The Sound Of Silence starring Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones, distributed by Sony Pictures Worldwide.

Turn Me On is produced by Gregory Schmidt and Toby Nalbandian of Truant Pictures and producer Sean Bradley. Zareh Nalbandian, Bel Powley, Nick Robinson, Fabien Westerhoff, and Richard J. Bosner are executive producers. The script is written by Angela Bourassa who also executive produces.

Vertical’s upcoming slate includes Justin Kurzel’s The Order and Lee, starring Kate Winslet.

Film Constellation’s world premieres at San Sebastian also include Japanese chef drama Grande Maison Paris and feature documentary Chaplin Spirit Of The Tramp by Carmen Chaplin & narrated by Michael Chaplin.