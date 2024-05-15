mm2 Studios Hong Kong has picked up worldwide rights to Riley Yip’s directorial feature debut Blossoms Under Somewhere, a coming-of-age drama produced by acclaimed Hong Kong filmmaker Fruit Chan.

The project is backed by the Hong Kong Film Development Council through the First Feature Film Initiative. It is the same fund that supported mm2’s previous acquisition, Nick Cheuk’s 2023 feature Time Still Turns The Pages, which won wide acclaim including best new director prizes at the Golden Horse Awards, Asian Film Awards and Hong Kong Film Awards.

Marf Yau from girl band Collar and newcomer Sheena Chan head the cast along with Shin Cheung and Adam Pak. The story follows a high school girl with a speech disorder who sells second-hand lingerie online and gains unexpected attention as she romanticises her relationships with buyers.

At the Cannes market this week, mm2 is also launching Taiwanese college romance drama I Am The Secret In Your Heart directed by Lai Meng Chieh and starring Moon Lee, Tsao Yu-Ning and rapper Shou Lou, with Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), Rose International Entertainment and Man Man Er as the main backers.

It also has comedy I Not Stupid 3, the highly anticipated third instalment of the successful film franchise by Singapore’s most popular director Jack Neo, which is scheduled for release on June 6 in Singapore and Malaysia.