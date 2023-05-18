Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster and Catherine Corsini’s Homecoming are the first titles to land on Screen’s Cannes 2023 competition jury grid.

Kore-eda’s seventh competition entry received an average of 2.3 while Corsini’s return to Cannes averaged at 2.

This year, 12 critics are taking part in the jury grid to score all 21 titles competing for the festival’s Palme d’Or.

For the first time this year, the jury grid will update live on screendaily.com, in addition to being printed in our Cannes daillies.

Monster received a mixture of two (average) and three (good) star ratings from the critics.

The Japanese director’s latest Cannes title centres on a mother who demands answers from a teacher when her son begins acting strangely. It stars Sakura Ando who led Kore-eda’s 2018 Palme d’Or winner Shoplifter.

Homecoming (Le Retour) also scored mostly two and three stars, while Meduza’s Anton Dolin and The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gave it one star (bad). One review is still outstanding.

The French drama follows a woman working for a wealthy family who’s invited to join them on holiday in Corsica. Corsini has attracted much controversy over allegations over bullying and harassment on set which led to the film being a late addition to official selection.

The next films to land on the jury grid will be Wang Bing’s Youth (Spring) and Jean-Stephane Sauvaire’s Black Flies.

Screen celebrated its the 40th anniversary of its Cannes jury grid earlier this week with a look back at the origins and impact.