The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has recruited high-ranking Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) official Larissa Knapp to lead its content protection mission in the fight against online piracy.

In her new role as the MPA’s executive vice president and chief content protection officer Knapp will head the efforts of the organisation’s Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment to tackle piracy services and operators around the world. She will focus on expanding the Alliance’s membership base and partnerships with law enforcement agencies.

She will be based in Washington DC and report to MPA senior executive vice president and global general counsel Karyn Temple.

Knapp joins the US studios’ lobbying body after 27 years with the FBI, where she most recently led the Bureau’s National Security Branch.

MPA chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin commented: “Larissa’s extraordinary background leading investigations teams across the world and successfully pursuing criminal cases will undoubtedly take ACE’s content protection efforts to a new peak of excellence. With Larissa’s experience in high-risk, complex organisational environments coupled with her visionary leadership, I’m confident that our content protection enforcement business will only grow in stature and impact, as we safeguard the rights and productions of all those who conceive, develop, and deliver creative masterpieces for screens big and small.”

Knapp said: “I am honoured to be part of such an iconic global organisation that prioritises the integrity of the creative economy, driven by ACE members’ groundbreaking films, TV series, and streaming content. These works represent some of the most influential and accessible forms of artistic expression, connecting creators with audiences on a profound level. My career in law enforcement has afforded me the opportunity to lead strategic initiatives protecting legal rights and addressing crime on a large scale, and I look forward to leveraging that experience in the fight against copyright infringement on behalf of our members and content creators around the world.”