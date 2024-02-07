Neon International will kick off sales at EFM on The Housewife, a psychological drama to star Naomi Watts, Tye Sheridan, Michael Imperioli and Norman Reedus.

Principal photography is set to begin in June.

First-time feature filmmaker Ben Shirinian will direct based on a true story from 1964 about a determined young New York Times journalist (Sheridan) who tracks down a potential Nazi officer living secretly in Queens.

When he befriends the suspect’s elegant and charming wife (Watts), the implications of his investigation become much more unsettling.

CAA Media Finance represents US rights.

Robbie Brenner (Barbie, Dallas Buyers Club), Kevin McKeon (Call Jane), and Lee Broda (May December) are producing, while the project’s screenwriter Alyssa Hill serves as executive producer.

Shirinian directed the short films Lost In Motion, Lost In Motion 2, and Josef et Aimée.

Watts recently wrapped production on Audrey Diwan’s Emmanuelle, and is currently starring in FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans on Hulu. Film credits include The Impossible, Birdman, and Mulholland Drive.

Among Sheridan’s credits are The Tree Of Life, Mud, and The Tender Bar and coming up are Justin Kurzel’s The Order and Rupert Sanders’ adaptation of The Things They Carried.

Imperioli starred in HBO’s The Sopranos and The White Lotus, and Paul Schrader’s latest film Oh, Canada. Reedus is best known for AMC’s The Walking Dead and his film credits include Triple and The Conspirator. He recently wrapped production on Ballerina opposite Ana de Armas.

Neon International’s sales slate include Sundance acquisition Presence directed by Steven Soderbergh, and Tilman Singer’s Berlinale selection Cuckoo.