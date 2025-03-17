Worldwide box office: March 14-16

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Ne Zha 2 (various) $26.4m $2.08bn $26.1m $2.05bn 8 2. Mickey 17 (Warner Bros) $23.1m $90.5m $15.6m $57.2m 70 3. Black Bag (Universal) $11.8m $11.8m $4.3m $4.3m 38 4. Captain America: Brave New World (Disney) $11.5m $388.6m $6m $203.2m 53 5. Novocaine (Paramount) $10.5m $10.5m $1.8m $1.8m 20 6. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (various) $5.7m $120.7m $5.7m $120.7m 76 7. Paddington In Peru (Sony) $5.1m $183.9m $2.3m $142.6m 55 8. The Monkey (various) $4.8m $59.8m $2.3m $24.6m 60 9. Dog Man (Universal) $3.9m $125.6m $1.4m $32.8m 59 10. The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (various) $3.4m $5.7m $192,000 $2.6m 9

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Ne Zha 2’ rules quiet box office session

A notably quiet session for US studio titles – old and new – saw Chinese animation Ne Zha 2 return to the top of the global box office in its seventh weekend of play. Estimated weekend takings of $26.4m from eight markets were enough to snatch the top spot from the previous session’s chart champ Mickey 17, which falls to second place.

Chinese data gatherer Artisan Gateway reports $20.6m in China for Ne Zha 2 at the weekend. Comscore reports an estimated $366,000 for the animation in North America.

In total, the film has now reached $2.06bn in international markets (including China) and $20.2m in North America. Global total is $2.08bn, and Ne Zha 2 has now overtaken Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fifth-biggest film of all time at the worldwide box office, behind the two Avatar films, Avengers: Endgame and Titanic.

On Imax, Ne Zha 2 has reached $155m worldwide – making it the sixth-highest grossing film ever for Imax.

This is already the second time in 2025 that a film has topped Comscore’s worldwide weekend chart with a box office sum below $30m. In the last weekend of January, Mufasa: The Lion King did so (in its sixth week of release) with a $24.1m total, and Lionsgate’s Flight Risk was the highest new entry on that occasion.

‘Black Bag’ begins with $12m

Universal/Focus Features’ Black Bag has begun with an estimated $7.5m in North America (landing in third place behind Novocaine and Mickey 17) plus $4.3m from its first wave of 37 international markets.

Those numbers combine to deliver a worldwide opening of $11.8m.

The Steven Soderbergh/David Koepp spy thriller saw its biggest international number in France, with an estimated five-day $1.15m, just a few thousand dollars ahead of UK/Ireland with a three-day $1.15m, and within the margin of error. Australia (an estimated $572,000) and Mexico ($346,000) come next.

Major European markets Germany, Italy and Spain have yet to open the film, and ditto South Korea and Japan. South Korea comes next, welcoming Black Bag this Wednesday (March 19).

Black Bag – which stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as married intelligence agents – has a production budget reported at $50m. Factoring in marketing costs and revenue shares with cinemas, the film’s break-even point looks a long way off.

‘Novocaine’ launches with $11m

Paramount’s Novocaine proved a little stronger than Black Bag in North America, nabbing the top spot with an estimated $8.7m, and adding $1.8m at an initial 19 international markets. Global opening is $10.5m.

Paramount estimates that Novocaine has so far opened in just 25% of its international footprint, with all the key European territories yet to come.

The weekend saw the best international result in Mexico (an estimated $607,000), followed by South Korea ($154,000).

Novocaine is directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen in their first big-studio theatrical movie, following indie films such as SXSW 2019 premiere Villains, and 2022 Paramount+ Original Movie Significant Other.

From an original screenplay by Lars Jacobson, Novocaine stars Jack Quaid as a mild-mannered assistant bank manager with a congenital insensitivity to pain – a condition that comes in handy when he brings the fight to a trio of violent criminals who rob the bank and take a staff member (Amber Midthunder) hostage.

‘Mickey 17’ buoyed by international hold

Warner Bros’ Mickey 17 fell a hefty 60% in North America at the weekend, with estimated takings of $7.5m for the second session – losing the top spot to Novocaine. In the film’s international holdover markets, Bong Joon Ho’s dark-comedy sci-fi performed better, with a 37% drop.

Mickey 17 grossed an estimated $15.6m in 69 international markets at the weekend, and $23.1m worldwide. Totals to date are $33.3m in North America, $57.2m for international and $90.5m worldwide.

Among international markets, Bong’s home nation of South Korea is by far the strongest, with $17.9m after three weekends of play. UK/Ireland ($5.8m after two weekends) leads the chasing pack, ahead of France ($5.3m), Germany ($2.8m) and Mexico ($2.5m).

Mickey 17 is now 34% of the way towards matching the lifetime total for Bong’s biggest worldwide box office hit, Parasite ($262.6m).

‘Looney Tunes’ film makes worldwide top 10 chart

Typically, a film grossing just $3.4m over a weekend would not earn a place in Comscore’s worldwide top 10 chart, published each week in Screen International – but animation The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie has done precisely that over the weak March 14-16 session.

Released by Ketchup Entertainment in North America, the film grossed an estimated $3.2m there in its debut weekend – landing in fifth place at the domestic box office.

The Looney Tunes adventure – which is produced by Warner Bros Animation – added an estimated $192,000 from eight international markets. Global total is $5.7m.

Directed by Pete Browngardt, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie premiered at Annecy last June. The film enjoyed a limited release in North America last December to qualify for the Academy Awards, but failed to secure nominations. Browngardt previously directed episodes of HBO Max series Looney Tunes Cartoons, and has writing and executive producing credits on the series and the film.