Neon has boarded worldwide rights to Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters to star Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield, and Demi Moore and will distribute in the US and handle international sales.

Riley’s follow-up to his Sundance 2018 debut Sorry To Bother You is scheduled to begin production this autumn, with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett producing for Ryder Picture Company, alongside Savage Rose Films’ Allison Rose Carter and Jon Read. Mike Jackman and Gus Deardoff will serve as executive producers.

I Love Boosters follows a group of shoplifters, also known as boosters, who go after a ruthless fashion maven. Additional casting is underway. Neon is financing the film with Waypoint Entertainment.

Besides Sorry To Bother You, Riley created the Amazon original miniseries I’m A Virgo.

Palmer has starred in Nope, Alice and Hustlers. Ackie’s credits include Lady Macbeth, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and Blink Twice. She will next be seen in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 alongside Robert Pattinson.

Stanfield has starred in The Book Of Clarence and was nominated for an Oscar for Judas And The Black Messiah, with upcoming roles in Lear Rex opposite Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain, Play Dirty alongside Mark Wahlberg, Dermot Mulroney and Tony Shalhoub, and El Paso, Elsewhere.

Moore is enjoying acclaim for her performance in Cannes hit The Substance, which is closing in on $10m at the North American box office. Her credits include G.I. Jane, St. Elmo’s Fire, A Few Good Men, and Ghost.