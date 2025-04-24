The 83rd annual Golden Globes ceremony will take place on January 11, 2026, and air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the US.

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, who earned praise for hosting last season’s ceremony, will return to oversee proceedings at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Nominations will be announced on December 8, 2025, and a full awards timeline is expected to be announced soon. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the event.

Last season’s big winners included The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres, Adrien Brody, and Sebastian Stan.