The 32nd Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix on March 1, 2026, the Guild said as it announced key dates for the season ahead.

Submissions for nomination consideration will open on August 25, 2025, and close on November 3, 2025. Eligible performances must air or premiere between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

Nominations will be announced on January 7, 2026. The nominations voting window runs December 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026, and final voting takes place from January 14, 2026, to February 27, 2026.

Focus feature’s Conclave won the Guild’s top prize, the ensemble cast award, at last season’s ceremony, with Timothée Chalamet from Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown and Demi Moore from Mubi’s The Substance claiming top acting honours.