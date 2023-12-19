Neon has acquired US rights to Michael Mohan’s horror film Immaculate starring and produced by Sydney Sweeney.

Principal photography finished earlier this year in Rome prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike and Neon is planning a theatrical release.

Sweeney (The White Lotus, Euphoria, December 22 release Anyone But You) stars as Cecilia, a devout woman offered what promises to be fulfilling role at an illustrious Italian convent.

However Ceclia’s warm welcome to the idyllic Italian countryside is shattered when it becomes clear her new home harbours dark secrets.

The cast includes Simona Tabasco, who like Sweeney starred in HBO’s The White Lotus (albeit a different season), Alvaro Morte (Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), and Dora Romano (The Hand Of God).

Andrew Lobel wrote the screenplay and Sweeney produced alongside Jonathan Davino for Fifty-Fifty Films, and Middle Child Pictures’ David Bernad, who developed the project with Sweeney following their collaboration on The White Lotus.

Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler produced for Black Bear, which fully financed and launched international sales at AFM 2022. Executive producers are Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova, and Will Greenfield. Mohen directed Sweeney in The Voyeurs.

The deal was negotiated by Neon’s VP of acquisitions and production Jason Wald with CAA Media Finance and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.