Netflix has secured worldwide rights to Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the feature as executive producer.

Directed by India-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the documentary follows a farmer in India who fights to see justice served on three men who sexually assaulted his daughter when she was 13 years old. It premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, where it won the Amplify Voices Award, and won best documentary at Palm Springs.

A release date on Netflix has yet to be announced.

Indian actress Chopra joins a string of high-profile executive producers championing the feature that also includes Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, Rupi Kaur, Andy Cohen and Anita Lee. Chopra was born in Jharkhand, the Indian state where the documentary takes place.

Director Pahuja previously received an Emmy nomination for 2014 documentary The World Before Her but To Kill A Tiger marks her first Oscar nomination.

The film began a theatrical run on October 20 at New York’s Film Forum and expanded to further key US cities before being re-released on February 9 in the US and 18 territories following the Oscar nominations. The distribution strategy is led by independent producer Annalisa Shoemaker at Los Angeles-based Suncatcher Productions.

Producers include Pahuja for Toronto-based Notice Pictures Inc, Cornelia Principe, and David Oppenheim for the National Board of Canada.