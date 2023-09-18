In the biggest deal of TIFF so far, Netflix is understood to have paid around $20m for US, UK, New Zealand and Australia and outstanding Asian rights to AGC Studios’ Richard Linklater dark comedy Hit Man following its successful launch at Venice and TIFF.

The film earned rave reviews and has strong awards potential. Screen understands a number of other companies were in pursuit. It remained unclear at time of writing when Netflix plans to release it and whether it will orchestrate a theatrical run in support.

The full list of territories are: US, UK, Australia/New Zealand, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, and Iceland.

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) co-wrote and produced alongside Linklater and stars in the story as Gary Johnson, a philosophy professor in New Orleans who moonlights as a fake assassin working for the police department.

The story, based loosely on the true story of a Texan man, also stars Adria Arjona as Madison, whom Gary falls for after she asks him to kill her ex-husband.

AGC Studios co-financed with Shiv Hans and Monarch Media and AGC International closed a raft of pre-sales at TIFF 2022, when chairman and CEO Stuart Ford held in-person and virtual buyer presentations with Linklater and Powell in attendance.

Mike Blizzard, Linklater, Powell, Jason Bateman, and Michael Costigan served as producers.

Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance jointly represented US rights and AGC International handled the outstanding international territories.

More to follow.