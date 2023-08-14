Netflix has teamed with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) to launch Women In Film: Introduction to the Creative Process, a programme for emerging female talent, that aims to educate on the creative filmmaking process and different roles that can be played behind-the-camera.

It has been created for 45 emerging women filmmakers graduating from film studies and interested in film who reside in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Participants will be introduced to scriptwriting and the creative process of filmmaking by established female filmmakers from the Arab region, helping to develop the talent pipeline.

The programme will commence in November, with three days of workshops in Cairo, Dubai and Jeddah. As part of the scheme, all participants will be provided with the chance to visit Netflix’s production hub in Europe early next year.

Netflix has previously teamed with AFAC for a scheme that gave five female Arab producers and directors a total of $250,000 via Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity.

Founded in 2007 by Arab cultural activists, AFAC is an independent foundation supporting artists, writers, researchers, and organizations in the Arab region. “In film specifically, 44% of supported films to date are by women filmmakers,” said Rima Mismar, executive director at AFAC. “Through this renewed partnership with Netflix, we build on that commitment, extending our technical support to emerging women talents and allowing for a deeper understanding of the inequities and inequalities that women are subjected to in the film industry.”

Nuha el Tayeb, director of content Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Netflix, said: “At Netflix, we are passionate about amplifying women’s voices behind the camera. That includes a commitment to authentic storytelling which is intrinsically linked to developing the region’s talent pipeline.”

Applications are open from August 17 until September 8.