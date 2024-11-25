10Dance, a popular Japanese manga series set in the world of competitive dancing, is set to be adapted as a feature film by Netflix and will launch on the streaming platform in 2025.

It will star Ryoma Takeuchi, seen recently in Prime Video series Like A Dragon Yakuza, and Keita Machida of Netflix series Alice in Borderland and YuYu Hakusho. Takeuchi is also known for the Kamen Rider Drive series and won newcomer of the year at the Japan Academy Awards in 2017 for his role in Teiichi: Battle Of Supreme High.

The manga, written and illustrated by Inouesatoh, falls into the boys love (BL) genre that depicts romantic situations between men. The story follows two professional dancers who team up to participate in a competition called 10-Dance. As they work together, romantic feelings begin to surface.

The film is to be directed by Keishi Otomo, known for the Rurouni Kenshin films, which are also based on a popular manga property. It is co-written by Otomo and Tomoko Yoshida, who previously wrote Netflix romantic drama feature Drawing Closer.

Produced by Episcope (The Young Strangers), the executive producer is Yoshihiro Sato (Baragaki Unbroken Samurai) and producers are Takako Miyauchi (Youkai Housemate Is He Prince Charming?) and Kota Ishizuka (Cyclops).

“With Ryoma Takeuchi and Keita Machida, we aim to deliver a glamorous and fresh dance film that captivates audiences,” said director Otomo.

Manga author Inouesatoh added: “Initially, I felt anxious about the adaptation, fearing it would be impossible without a significant budget and talented team. However, knowing Netflix and director Otomo are involved eased my worries.”

The manga, which debuted in 2011 and is ongoing, was ranked second at the annual This BL is Amazing awards in 2019.

The film adds to a growing Japanese slate at Netflix, which recently announced Bullet Train Explosion from Japanese director Shinji Higuchi (Shin Godzilla), a reboot of Jun’ya Sato’s 1975 action thriller that inspired Speed, and Last Samurai Standing, which takes place in the late 19th century during the Meiji period, when a samurai competes in a competition to save his wife and child.