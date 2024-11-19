Netflix has said its Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match set a record in the relatively new arena of streamed sports as the most-watched event of all time.

Despite buffering and picture quality issues, the streamer announced on Tuesday that last Friday’s (November 15) entire evening comprising four bouts peaked at 65million concurrent streams worldwide, with 38million concurrent streams in the US.

According to media measurement outfit TVision, 56% of all US television viewing between 12am and 1am ET was for the Tyson-Paul bout, which garnered an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of 108million live viewers globally from opening to closing bell.

The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight on the undercard, which was hailed as a genuinely classic fight between two boxers at the peak of their powers, averaged an estimated 74million live viewers globally and became the most-watched professional women’s sports event in US history with 47million AMA in the US.

The entire event was the number one title on Netflix’s TV (English) category and all four film and TV categories for the week, with 46.6million views (calculated by dividing total hours viewed by runtime) through Sunday night. It topped Netflix’s viewership charts in 78 countries and made the top 10 in all 91 countries tracked.

Friday’s event took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a crowd of 72,300 in attendance.