Netflix has shelved Halle Berry sci-fi The Mothership, Screen understands.

Production on the film wrapped in 2021 however the streamer elected not to continue after multiple delays in post-production.

The film centres on a mother who uncovers an alien object under her farmhouse which may solve the mystery of her husband’s disappearance a year prior. MRC was producing the film and Matthew Charman was the director.

The Mothership joins a line of Hollywood films which have been axed despite wrapping production. Warner Bros did this with its DC feature Batgirl, as well as animation Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and Coyote vs. Acme.

Berry remains in business with Netflix. She shot he feature directorial debut Bruised with the streamer’s backing, and will be seen in The Union in which she plays a woman who recruits her former high school beau, now a construction worker, to a secret mission. That film is in post.

The InSneider website first reported the news on The Mothership.