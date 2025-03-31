New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) will celebrate the upcoming awards season at its annual ceremony on January 6, 2026.

David Ehrlich will serve as 2025 chair of the NYFCC and Stephen Garrett will continue as the group’s general manager.

The 2025 ceremony marked the group’s 90th anniversary and honoured The Brutalist for best film, while RaMell Ross was named best director for Nickel Boys, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste for Hard Truths and Adrien Brody forThe Brutalist earned lead acting honours.



Ehrlich said he expected “a rich and rewarding year for the movies”, adding: “I suspect that NYFCC will kick off its 10th decade by celebrating a true embarrassment of riches at our awards dinner next January.”

The Circle will continue working with programmers at The Paris Theater for the “NYFCC @ The Paris” series where members present favourite titles; and will continue to hand out student awards to graduate and undergraduate students pursuing film criticism and journalism from schools in the surrounding New York metropolitan area.

NYFCC was founded in 1935 and is the oldest critics group in the United States.