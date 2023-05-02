Nordisk Film is bolstering its Swedish slate by striking a three-year first-look deal with Scandinavian Content Group.

The pact covers all features in development and production at genre specialist Scandinavian Content Group, including the upcoming titles Carousel, Canceled and an untitled Swedish-Norwegian romcom.

The companies recently worked together on the horror film Feed, directed by Johannes Persson and a local box-office hit.

The first-look option is for distribution deals but could extend to co-financing in some cases.

The deal was negotiated between executive producer Börje Hansson of Scandinavian Content Group and VP of sales and acquisition Rasmus Krogh of Nordisk Film.

Carousel, now in post, is directed by Simon Sandquist and stars Omar Rudberg (Young Royals), and Canceled is directed by Oskar Mellander, with influencer Joakim Lundell as one of the producers.

Scandinavian Content Croup was founded in 2019 as a merger between The Broadcast Family; We and the Monkeys; and Bright Pictures, and later with Pagale.

Nordisk has its own production company, Nordisk Film Production, that also produces in Sweden, and it also partly owns Sweden’s StellaNova Film.

“We are impressed with Scandinavian Content Group’s ambitions and future slate of projects that are aimed at reaching local audiences with strong, current, and fast-paced films. In Nordisk Film, we aim to strengthen our position in Sweden, especially when it comes to delivering great films for the cinemas. Therefore, I am very excited by this collaboration with Scandinavian Content Group as it will further expand our strategic foothold in Sweden,” said Kenneth Wiberg, Senior Vice President, Nordisk Film.

“Through our successful collaboration with Nordisk Film on the award-winning feature Feed, we realized that we share the same view when it comes to stories, strong local content with an appeal for the international market, and even methodology in producing. Together we have proved that there is no conflict between high quality and a shorter time to market than usual in our industry. In the fast-changing landscape we are operating in, we simply try to do things in a different way. That is why we are incredibly proud of this deal with Nordisk Film,” added Hans Engholm, managing director, Scandinavian Content Group.