Screen is rounding up the key packages launched before and during the 2023 Cannes market (which runs May 16-24).

May 1

Sylvester Stallone will reprise his role from the 1993 action thriller in this reboot, directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Casting is currently underway for a lead to headline the ensemble cast. CAA Media will represent North American and Chinese rights.

Intl sales: Rocket Science

April 30

Angela Sarafyan (Westworld) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The House Of Sand And Fog) will star in this psychological horror about a woman who must battle her demonic inheritance. Micky Levy, who wrote Warner Bros. feature Rails And Ties, will direct.

Intl sales: The Coven

April 27

‘The Damned’

Principal photography wrapped last month in Iceland on this psychological horror from Thordur Palsson starring Odessa Young, Joe Cole and Siobhan Finneran. Protagonist Pictures is co-repping US rights with CAA Media Finance.

Intl sales: Protagonist Pictures

April 26

AGC Studios will fully finance this alien abduction thriller from Neill Blomkamp with Joel Kinnaman attached to star. Production is scheduled for 2023 in Australia. UTA Independent Film Group jointly represents US rights.

Intl sales: AGC Studios

‘On Swift Horses’

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva and Sasha Calle star in this drama based on the novel by Shannon Pufahl and directed by Daniel Minahan. UTA Independent Film Group reprsents US rights.

Intl sales: Black Bear International

‘This Time Next Year’

Rom-com starring Sophie Cookson and Lucien Laviscount directed by Nick Moore and adapted by Sophie Cousens’ from her novel of the same name. Producers are Night Train Media and BlackBox Multimedia.

Intl sales: Protagonist Pictures

April 24

Expendables 4’s Scott Waugh will direct Arnold Schwarzenegger in this action thriller, which is set to film in Eastern Europe later this year. Financed and produced by UK company Anton. UTA Independent Film Group is co-representing US rights.

Intl sales: Anton