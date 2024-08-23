Paola Cortellesi’s Italian comedy-drama There’s Still Tomorrow won two prizes at the Norwegian International Film Festival Haugesund, which closes its 52nd edition today (Friday, August 23).

Cortellesi’s film, which debuted at Rome Film Festival last year, took the Audience Award, and the €30,000 Eurimages Audentia Award, which aims to promote greater gender equality in the film industry.

Set in postwar 1940s Italy, There’s Still Tomorrow follows a woman breaking family traditions after receiving a mysterious letter. The film was a box office smash hit in its home country, taking €37m and still in cinemas now after an initial October 2023 release.

The Haugesund jury credited the “touching and intense” story, noting that “the opening scene takes hold of you, both with humour and violence.”

The Ray of Sunshine Award, given to a film that ‘excites and spreads the most joy’ according to the festival, was awarded to Filip Hammar and Fredrik Wikingsson’s The Last Journey, a documentary about the renowned Swedish TV duo’s trip to France in an effort to rekindle Filip’s father’s zest for life.

In the Nordic Co-production Market industry platform, Naima Mohamud’s Halima won the best project award, including a €3,500 in-kind grant and invitation to participate in the Cannes Producers Network.

Produced by Jani Poso and Anita Hypponen for Finland’s It’s Alive Films, Halima sees a 10-year-old Somali girl struggling to make friends in 1990s Finland, as her family moves too frequently.

An NOK 20,000 (€1,697) Next Nordic Generation Award was presented to Candace Hui Wing Ki’s Tape as the best graduation film from the Nordic film schools, with a special mention for Tobias Klemeyer Smith’s Whatever City.

The festival will close with Einar Ingebretsen’s mother-daughter drama Enough.

Norwegian International Film Festival Haugesund 2024 winners

Audience Award – There’s Still Tomorrow (It) dir. Paola Cortellesi

Ray of Sunshine Award – The Last Journey (Swe) dirs. Filip Hammar, Fredrik Wikingsson

Nordic Co-Production Market Best Project Award – Halima (Fin) dir. Naima Mohamud

Audentia Award – There’s Still Tomorrow (It) dir. Paola Cortellesi

Next Nordic Generation Award – Tape, dir. Candace Hui Wing Ki; special mention: Whatever City, dir. Tobias Klemeyer Smith