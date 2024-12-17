Italy’s Open Reel has taken on international sales for Croatian director Čejen Černić Čanak’s Sandbag Dam, which has been selected to play in the Generation 14plus strand of the Berlinale 2025.

A story about a forbidden love set in flood-threatened village, it centres on a young man whose life is turned upside down when a friend returns for his father’s funeral and rekindles their forbidden romance.

The feature is produced by Croatia’s Kinorama, Lithuania’s Tremora and Slovenia’s Perfo Production. Lav Novosel stars as Marko and Andrija Žunac as Slaven.

Černić Čanak made her feature debut with 2017’s The Mystery Of Green Hill, based on the children’s novel by Ivan Kušan.