With the US actors’ union SAG-AFTRA strike looking likely to go ahead, the rest of the world is bracing itself for the possible knock-on effects, with the London premiere of Oppenheimer and Ireland’s Galway Film Fleadh both having to work around the possibility of US actors downing tools later today.

SAG-AFTRA’s National Board will vote on Thursday morning (July 13), PT time, on whether to strike. The result will be announced at a press conference at 12.00 PT.

Universal has reportedly shifted London’s Oppenheimer premiere start time from 17.45 UK time to 16.45 to allow the cast to participate in press opportunities without breaking SAG-AFTRA strike rules. Christopher Nolan’s film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and Matthew Modine.

Modine is in Ireland at the Galway Film Fleadh, where his feature The Martini Shot is due to world premiere tonight. Galway has moved forward the scheduled photocall from this evening to 15.30 this afternoon, local time, to avoid possible complications arising from the strike being called. It is understood Modine will still partake in the acting masterclass that he is also scheduled to lead at Galway on Saturday (July 15), owing to it being of educational value.

Miriam Allen, Galway Film Fleadh CEO, said: “Whilst we are very supportive of both the actors and the writers in their efforts to strike a fair deal with the major studios and streamers, we believe it’s important to continue our programme of events and films. The fleadh is the first film festival in the world to be effected by the upcoming strike action and we believe there is no better way to show our solidarity with both SAG and the WGA than showing the wonderful work of their members on the screen.”