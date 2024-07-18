Paramount has appointed former Showtime executive Geoff Stier executive vice president of production at the motion picture group.

Stier will report to motion picture group co-presidents Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland.

At Showtime he served as senior vice president of original programming, developing and supervising production on titles including Emmy-nominated Ripley for Netflix and Fellow Travelers for Showtime and Paramount+, as well as Halo on Paramount+.

Prior to Showtime, Stier was head of US production for Fabula for Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larrain; and EVP of production at Paramount from 2009-2017, when he oversaw titles like True Grit, World War Z, The Big Short, Daddy’s Home 1 and 2, and Annihilation.

Before that, Stier served as senior vice president of production and development at Paramount Vantage, and from 1992-2002 served as a producer for Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella’s Mirage Enterprise.