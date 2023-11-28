Celine Song’s Past Lives at A24 was named best feature while Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall at Neon collected two honours at the 33rd Gotham Awards in New York on Monday night.

In the first major awards ceremony of the season – with actors in attendance since the end of the 118-day strike –Triet’s crime mystery Anatomy Of A Fall was crowned best international feature, and Triet and Arthur Harari took home the award for best screenplay.

Lily Gladstone won the prize in the gender-neutral outstanding lead performance category for mystery adventure The Unknown Country, distributed in the US via Music Box Films.

However it was the other film Gladstone stars in this year – Martin Scorsese’s crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon – which produced the night’s moment of controversy when Robert De Niro claimed Apple and the Gothams edited his opening remarks in a speech about post-truth as he presented the film with an inaugural Icon & Creator Tribute.

Charles Melton from Todd Haynes’s Netflix psychodrama and Cannes selection May December took the Gotham Award for outstanding supporting performance.

The documentary award went to Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, which tells of a Tunisian mother to four daughters, two of whom disappear, and is released through Kino Lorber in the US. The film premiered in Cannes where it won the L’Oeil d’Or Award for best documentary.

The Breakthrough Director Award went to A.V. Rockwell for her Sundance dramatic grand jury prize-winning crime drama A Thousand And One at Focus Features.

Breakthrough Series (Over 40 minutes) went to Tony Phelan and Joan Rater’s A Small Light from Keshet Studios, based on the true story of Miep Gies, who hid and sheltered Anne Frank’s family and others from Nazis. Breakthrough Series (under 40 minutes) was awarded to creator Lee Sung Jin’s escalating feud saga Beef at Netflix, which also celebrated Ali Wong’s win in the outstanding performance in a new series category.

Icon & Creator Tributes also went to Amazon MGM Studios’ Air, Warner Bros’ Barbie, Neon’s Ferrari, Apple’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, and the Netflix duo Maestro and Rustin.

Air received the Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute; Barbie the Global Icon & Creator Tribute; Ferrari the Innovation Icon & Creator Tribute; Killers of The Flower Moon the Historical Icon & Creator Tribute; Maestro the Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute; and Rustin the Social Justice Icon & Creator Tribute.

Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers from Searchlight Pictures began the night with four nominations but did not convert any into a win.

This year Gotham Film & Media Institute removed the $35m budget cap, although independent films made a good showing among the nominees and winners.

Winners appear below in bold.

Best Feature

Passages

Past Lives

Reality

Showing Up

A Thousand and One

Best International Feature

All Of Us Strangers

Anatomy Of A Fall

Poor Things

Tótem

The Zone Of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days In Mariupol

Against The Tide

Apolonia, Apolonia

Four Daughters

Our Body

Breakthrough Director Award, Presented by Cadillac

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean

Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera

Celine Song, Past Lives

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One

Best Screenplay

All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

May December, Samy Burch

R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu

The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil

Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Michelle Williams, Showing Up

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, The Taste Of Things

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone

Claire Foy, All Of Us Strangers

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry

Sandra Hüller, The Zone Of Interest

Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Charles Melton, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Breakthrough Series – Under 40 minutes

Beef

High School

I’m A Virgo

Rain Dogs

Swarm

Breakthrough Series – Over 40 minutes

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire

Dead Ringers

The English

The Last Of Us

A Small Light

Telemarketers

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chaske Spencer, The English

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Steven Yeun, Beef.