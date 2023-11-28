Past Lives Anatomy Of A Fall

Source: Sundance / Neon

Past Lives / Anatomy Of A Fall

Celine Song’s Past Lives at A24 was named best feature while Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall at Neon collected two honours at the 33rd Gotham Awards in New York on Monday night.

In the first major awards ceremony of the season – with actors in attendance since the end of the 118-day strike –Triet’s crime mystery Anatomy Of A Fall was crowned best international feature, and Triet and Arthur Harari took home the award for best screenplay.

Lily Gladstone won the prize in the gender-neutral outstanding lead performance category for mystery adventure The Unknown Country, distributed in the US via Music Box Films.

However it was the other film Gladstone stars in this year – Martin Scorsese’s crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon – which produced the night’s moment of controversy when Robert De Niro claimed Apple and the Gothams edited his opening remarks in a speech about post-truth as he presented the film with an inaugural Icon & Creator Tribute.

Charles Melton from Todd Haynes’s Netflix psychodrama and Cannes selection May December took the Gotham Award for outstanding supporting performance.

The documentary award went to Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, which tells of a Tunisian mother to four daughters, two of whom disappear, and is released through Kino Lorber in the US. The film premiered in Cannes where it won the L’Oeil d’Or Award for best documentary.

The Breakthrough Director Award went to A.V. Rockwell for her Sundance dramatic grand jury prize-winning crime drama A Thousand And One at Focus Features.

Breakthrough Series (Over 40 minutes) went to Tony Phelan and Joan Rater’s A Small Light from Keshet Studios, based on the true story of Miep Gies, who hid and sheltered Anne Frank’s family and others from Nazis. Breakthrough Series (under 40 minutes) was awarded to creator Lee Sung Jin’s escalating feud saga Beef at Netflix, which also celebrated Ali Wong’s win in the outstanding performance in a new series category.

Icon & Creator Tributes also went to Amazon MGM Studios’ Air, Warner Bros’ Barbie, Neon’s Ferrari, Apple’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, and the Netflix duo Maestro and Rustin

Air received the Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute; Barbie the Global Icon & Creator Tribute; Ferrari the Innovation Icon & Creator Tribute; Killers of The Flower Moon the Historical Icon & Creator Tribute; Maestro the Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute; and Rustin the Social Justice Icon & Creator Tribute. 

Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers from Searchlight Pictures began the night with four nominations but did not convert any into a win.

This year Gotham Film & Media Institute removed the $35m budget cap, although independent films made a good showing among the nominees and winners.

Winners appear below in bold.

Best Feature

Passages
Past Lives
Reality
Showing Up
A Thousand and One

Best International Feature

All Of Us Strangers
Anatomy Of A Fall
Poor Things
Tótem
The Zone Of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days In Mariupol
Against The Tide
Apolonia, Apolonia
Four Daughters
Our Body 

Breakthrough Director Award, Presented by Cadillac

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt 
Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean 
Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera 
Celine Song, Past Lives
A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One 

Best Screenplay

All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh 
Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
May December, Samy Burch
R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu
The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin 
Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country 
Greta Lee, Past Lives 
Franz Rogowski, Passages 
Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil 
Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla 
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Michelle Williams, Showing Up
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, The Taste Of Things
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari 
Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone 
Claire Foy, All Of Us Strangers 
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry 
Sandra Hüller, The Zone Of Interest 
Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Charles Melton, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Breakthrough Series – Under 40 minutes

Beef
High School
I’m A Virgo
Rain Dogs
Swarm

Breakthrough Series – Over 40 minutes

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire
Dead Ringers
The English
The Last Of Us
A Small Light
Telemarketers 

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire 
Dominique Fishback, Swarm 
Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo 
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face 
Bel Powley, A Small Light 
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us 
Chaske Spencer, The English 
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers 
Ali Wong, Beef 
Steven Yeun, Beef.

