Celine Song’s Past Lives at A24 was named best feature while Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall at Neon collected two honours at the 33rd Gotham Awards in New York on Monday night.
In the first major awards ceremony of the season – with actors in attendance since the end of the 118-day strike –Triet’s crime mystery Anatomy Of A Fall was crowned best international feature, and Triet and Arthur Harari took home the award for best screenplay.
Lily Gladstone won the prize in the gender-neutral outstanding lead performance category for mystery adventure The Unknown Country, distributed in the US via Music Box Films.
However it was the other film Gladstone stars in this year – Martin Scorsese’s crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon – which produced the night’s moment of controversy when Robert De Niro claimed Apple and the Gothams edited his opening remarks in a speech about post-truth as he presented the film with an inaugural Icon & Creator Tribute.
Charles Melton from Todd Haynes’s Netflix psychodrama and Cannes selection May December took the Gotham Award for outstanding supporting performance.
The documentary award went to Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters, which tells of a Tunisian mother to four daughters, two of whom disappear, and is released through Kino Lorber in the US. The film premiered in Cannes where it won the L’Oeil d’Or Award for best documentary.
The Breakthrough Director Award went to A.V. Rockwell for her Sundance dramatic grand jury prize-winning crime drama A Thousand And One at Focus Features.
Breakthrough Series (Over 40 minutes) went to Tony Phelan and Joan Rater’s A Small Light from Keshet Studios, based on the true story of Miep Gies, who hid and sheltered Anne Frank’s family and others from Nazis. Breakthrough Series (under 40 minutes) was awarded to creator Lee Sung Jin’s escalating feud saga Beef at Netflix, which also celebrated Ali Wong’s win in the outstanding performance in a new series category.
Icon & Creator Tributes also went to Amazon MGM Studios’ Air, Warner Bros’ Barbie, Neon’s Ferrari, Apple’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, and the Netflix duo Maestro and Rustin.
Air received the Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute; Barbie the Global Icon & Creator Tribute; Ferrari the Innovation Icon & Creator Tribute; Killers of The Flower Moon the Historical Icon & Creator Tribute; Maestro the Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute; and Rustin the Social Justice Icon & Creator Tribute.
Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers from Searchlight Pictures began the night with four nominations but did not convert any into a win.
This year Gotham Film & Media Institute removed the $35m budget cap, although independent films made a good showing among the nominees and winners.
Winners appear below in bold.
Best Feature
Passages
Past Lives
Reality
Showing Up
A Thousand and One
Best International Feature
All Of Us Strangers
Anatomy Of A Fall
Poor Things
Tótem
The Zone Of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
20 Days In Mariupol
Against The Tide
Apolonia, Apolonia
Four Daughters
Our Body
Breakthrough Director Award, Presented by Cadillac
Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean
Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera
Celine Song, Past Lives
A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One
Best Screenplay
All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
May December, Samy Burch
R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu
The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Outstanding Lead Performance
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin
Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Franz Rogowski, Passages
Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil
Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Michelle Williams, Showing Up
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Juliette Binoche, The Taste Of Things
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone
Claire Foy, All Of Us Strangers
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry
Sandra Hüller, The Zone Of Interest
Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Charles Melton, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Breakthrough Series – Under 40 minutes
Beef
High School
I’m A Virgo
Rain Dogs
Swarm
Breakthrough Series – Over 40 minutes
Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire
Dead Ringers
The English
The Last Of Us
A Small Light
Telemarketers
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chaske Spencer, The English
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Steven Yeun, Beef.
