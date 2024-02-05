Pinnacle Peak Pictures will kick off talks at EFM next week on Forty-Seven Days With Jesus which features cast members from faith-based series The Chosen, whose latest episodes currently rank second at the North American box office.

The retelling of the story of Jesus’s final days on Earth will open in the US on March 11 in more than 800 theatres.

Yoshi Barrigas and Catherine Lidstone (The Chosen) star alongside Cameron Arnett as Pontius Pilate, while Joshua Triplett plays the disciple Peter.

Emilio Palame and David M. Gutel co-directed Forty-Seven Days With Jesus from Gutel’s screenplay. Palame, Donald Nguyen, and Kristen Brancaccio served as producers and Rolland Jacks is the executive producer.

Pinnacle Peak VP of international sales and distribution Ron Gell will be in Berlin talking up Forty-Seven Days With Jesus.

“The Chosen series, now in its fourth season, has over 110million viewers worldwide across 175 countries,” said Gell. “Number [two] at the box office in North America with sales of over 30million worldwide, it’s a pleasure and honour to be working with this creative and talented team on their most recent feature Forty-Seven Days with Jesus.

“There is tremendous appetite worldwide for quality entertaining theatrical films from a team that has the pulse of the feature world.”

In prior markets Gell’s sales slates have included the God’s Not Dead franchise, The Case For Christ, and Do You Believe?