Neon has begun production on stoner comedy The Wrong Girls starring Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat and disclosed further details on what it says is one of the first independent films to shoot in Los Angeles after the wildfires.

Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani, LaKeith Stanfield, Zack Fox, and Tony Hale are among the supporting cast on Dylan Meyer’s feature directorial debut.

Neon said that over the course of the 29-day production the film will employ approximately 100 people per day, 95% of whom will be local residents, including cinematographer Todd Banhazl (Hustlers), singer-songwriter and composer Ty Segall, and costumer Heidi Bivens (Euphoria). The company will release theatrically in the US and represents international rights.

The production is receiving the California tax credit.

The third collaboration between Neon and Stewart after Spencer and Crimes Of The Future follows codependent stoner best friends Frankie (Stewart) and Molly (Shawkat) living paycheque to paycheque when a case of mistaken identity throws their lives into chaos.

Meyer wrote the screenplay and producers are Maggie McLean, Stewart and Meyer for Nevermind Pictures; Alex McAtee, James Weaver, Rogen and Evan Goldberg for Point Grey; and Allison Carter and Jon Read for Savage Rose Productions under their production and development partnership with Neon.

Shawkat was most recently seen in Sundance entry Atropia and her credits include Blink Twice and Apple show Severance.

Jason Wald, EVP acquisitions & production, Claire Timmons, VP talent relations, and Kate Gondwe, manager ADP, are overseeing for Neon. The deal was negotiated with WME Independent and UTA Independent Film Group.

Neon’s production slate includes the upcoming Boots Riley feature I Love Boosters starring Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield, and Demi Moore; Robert Mitchell’s horror sequel They Follow starring Maika Monroe; and Michael Covino’s Splitsville starring Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona.