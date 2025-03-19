Filming is underway in Brisbane, Australia on Jeffrey Walker’s Fing, adapted from David Walliams’s children’s book of the same name.

The feature is shooting at Brisbane’s Screen Queensland Studios, secured through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Taika Waititi, Mia Wasikowska and Walliams lead the cast, alongside Richard Roxburgh, Penelope Wilton, Blake Harrison, Robyn Nevin and newcomer Iona Bell.

Published in 2019, Fing follows two librarians who will do anything to keep their daughter happy; including working out what a ‘fing’ is and travelling to the furthest corners of the jungle to track one down.

Jo Sargent of the UK’s King Bert Productions leads production, with Todd Fellman of Australia’s Story Bridge Films. AGC Studios is co-financing the film, and handling worldwide sales and distribution.

UK broadcaster Sky is also co-financing and has developed the feature, which will premiere in the UK as a Sky Original on Sky Cinema.

Transmission Films will release Fing theatrically in Australia and New Zealand, with OTT streaming service Stan launching it as a Stan Original on SVOD.

Executive producers are Walliams and Shana Levine, with Andrew Orr for Sky, Cailiah Scobie and Alicia Brown for Stan, and Stuart Ford, Miguel Palos and Aghi Koh for AGC Studios, with financing from Elevate Media Capital.

John-Paul Langbroek, minister for education and the arts in Queensland, said the film will contribute $16m to the state’s economy, and will employ more than 300 Queenslanders during production.

Australian filmmaker Walker has directed three features including 2023’s The Portable Door; and recently directed all six episodes of Netflix hit limited series Apple Cider Vinegar.