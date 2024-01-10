Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound, a documentary about the titular Scottish post-rock band, has completed post-production ahead of its world premiere at SXSW.

The UK feature will play at the festival in Austin, Texas in March 2024. Directed by Antony Crook, it follows the band across 25 years and 10 studio albums, including on their 10th album made during the pandemic lockdown.

The film is produced by Kyrie MacTavish with Naysun Alae-Carew for Scotland’s Blazing Griffin; with Marco Colombo and Mattia Della Puppa for Italy’s Adler Entertainment. Executive producers are Crook, Ray Black, Mark Thomas, Lauren Lamarr and Orian Williams; the film has funding from Screen Scotland.

Blazing Griffin’s previous work includes 2018 zombie comedy musical Anna And The Apocalypse.

“[The documentary] originally started as a short film around leaving Scotland to record in upstate New York in early 2020 but when the pandemic happened that all changed,” said Stuart Braithwaite, guitarist and vocalist of Mogwai. “Both ourselves and Antony persevered with the record and the film throughout the pandemic with the film growing throughout. Antony’s film tells the story of how we all came out the other side.”

“I’ve always been moved and inspired by Mogwai’s music; I wanted to make a film that the band deserve,” said Crook.