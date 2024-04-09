Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson will reprise their roles in Universal/Working Title’s upcoming Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the fourth instalment in the franchise.

Jones is back in the lead as the hapless romantic adored by fans since the first film came out in 2001, while Grant plays the manipulative Daniel Cleaver. Thompson appeared in 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall are joining the cast. The story is based on series author Helen Fielding’s third novel and finds Jones as a mother in her early fifties.

Michael Morris, who directed Andrea Riseborough drama To Leslie, will direct. Universal will distribute on Peacock on February 14, 2025, with international theatrical release to follow.

Producers are Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett for Working Title Films, with Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright serving as executive producers, alongside Fielding.

Miramax is co-financing the fourth film. The franchise has earned more than $800m worldwide.