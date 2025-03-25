Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate and LD Entertainment have confirmed their acquisition of North American rights to Bill Condon’s Kiss Of The Spider Woman remake that premiered in Sundance and stars Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez, and Diego Luna.

WME Independent and CAA Media Finance negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers and the distributors plan a theatrical release this autumn.

AGC International acquired rights outside the United States and took the film to the EFM in Berlin last month.

Bill Condon’s remake of the Argentina-set drama is produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity and follows two cellmates of vastly differing backgrounds who fantasise about a screen actress.

Manuel Puig created Kiss Of The Spider Woman in his 1976 novel. The book was adapted into a 1985 film by Hector Babenco that earned William Hurt the lead actor Oscar, before it was adapted into a 1993 Tony-winning stage musical.