French producer Sylvie Pialat will replace Spanish director Rogrigo Sorogoyen as Cannes Critics’ Week president.

“Due to personal circumstances, and much to our regret, Rodrigo Sorogoyen has had to step down as president of the jury for the 63rd Semaine de la Critique,” Critics’ Week said on Saturday (May 11).

The 11th-hour changeover will also see French filmmaker Iris Kaltenback join the jury alongside previously announced members Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire, Belgian director of photography Virginie Surdej, and Canadian journalist and film critic Ben Croll.

Pialat was originally on the jury, and will now act as the group’s president.

Pialat has co-written several films directed by Maurice Pialat including Under The Sun Of Satan which won the Palme d’Or in 1987. She runs prolific Paris-based production company Les Films du Worso, recently behind Andre Techiné’s My New Friends which screened at Berlin, and co-produced Jonas Trueba’s The Other Way Around which will world premiere in Directors’ Fortnight.

Kaltenback broke onto the scene with her debut feature Rapture in last year Critics’ Week before going on to win best first film at the 2024 Lumière awards and two César nominations for best first film and best actress for its star Hafsia Herzi.

Critics Week runs May 15-23.