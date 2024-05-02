Rosamund Pike has joined the cast of Lionsgate’s Now You See Me 3 in the latest instalment in the adventures of the thieving illusionists known as the Four Horsemen.

While details of Pike’s role remain under wraps the studio said it will be “pivotal”. She joins previously announced Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Ruben Fleischer will return to direct and the project is being conceived as the launch pad for the future of the franchise. The logline has not been disclosed.

At time of writing it was expected that original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman will reprise their roles.

Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Mike Lesslie co-wrote the screenplay, and Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman produce.

Meredith Wieck and Erin Jones-Wesley are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Robert Melnik made the deals for the studio.

Pike most recently starred in Saltburn and will next be seen leading Babak Anvari’s psychological thriller Hallow Road, as well as a cameo in Lionsgate and Guy Ritchie’s action thriller In The Grey.

Her credits include Gone Girl, Hostiles, An Education, and Jack Reacher.

The Now You See Me franchise launched in 2013 and has been a popular title with cinema-goers around the world, earning close to $700m.