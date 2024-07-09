Sam Worthington, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Elham Ehsas and Honor Swinton-Byrne have joined the cast of thriller Fuze, with Sky Cinema boarding to release the film theatrically in UK-Ireland.

They join the already announced cast of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James, as filming starts in London this week.

Hell Or High Water filmmaker David Mackenzie directs the feature, his first to shoot in London, and also produces alongside Gillian Berrie for Sigma Films, and Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant for Anton.

The thriller centres around construction workers who discover an unexploded Second World War bomb in London, forcing an evacuation.

Anton is fully financing the film. UTA Independent Film Group and WME Independent will co-rep the US rights with Anton.